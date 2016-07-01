版本:
BRIEF-IMCD acquires US Mutchler Inc. and Mutchler of Puerto Rico Inc.

July 1 Imcd NV :

* Acquires US specialty pharmaceutical ingredient distributor Mutchler Inc. and Mutchler Of Puerto Rico Inc.

* In 2015, Mutchler generated revenue of $28 million and has approximately 30 employees Source text: bit.ly/299PzqL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

