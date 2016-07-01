版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五 13:37 BJT

BRIEF-Temenos Group says wealthsuite integrated wealth management solution selected by Standard Chartered Bank

July 1 Temenos Group AG :

* Its wealthsuite integrated wealth management solution has been selected by standard chartered bank, a leading international banking group, for deployment in more than 30 markets Source text: bit.ly/296GnzG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐