版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五 18:35 BJT

BRIEF-Cousins Properties to hold stockholders meeting to vote on Parkway merger

July 1 Cousins Properties Inc

* Cousins announces special meeting of stockholders to vote on merger with Parkway Properties, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐