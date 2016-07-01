版本:
中国
2016年 7月 1日

BRIEF-Niocorp names Neal Shah as chief financial officer

July 1 Niocorp Developments Ltd

* Niocorp names Neal Shah as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

