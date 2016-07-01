版本:
BRIEF-Golden Entertainment says final amount of previously announced dividend will be $1.71 per eligible share

July 1 Golden Entertainment Inc

* Golden entertainment inc says final per share amount of previously announced special cash dividend will be $1.71 per eligible share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

