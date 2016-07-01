BRIEF-Weisman says is open to amending buyout offer in letter to Ashford Hospitality - SEC filing

July 1 Weisman Group

* Sends letter to Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - SEC filing

* Weisman Group says it is open to amending its offer to buyout Ashford Hospitality based on the due diligence processs

* Weisman Group says in its view its offer to buyout Ashford Hospitality when made, remains currently, a fairly priced valuation Source: (1.usa.gov/29byief ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)