版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五 19:08 BJT

BRIEF-Steris sells UK linen management services business to Star Mayan Limited

July 1 Steris PLC

* Says "will continue to review its businesses for opportunities to optimize its portfolio" - SEC filing

* Steris PLC says has sold its UK linen management services business to Star Mayan Limited for about £50 million Source: (1.usa.gov/298eyaK ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐