中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五 19:11 BJT

BRIEF-J.P. Morgan says warrant exercise price will be reduced to $42.136/shr

July 1 Jpmorgan Chase & Co

* Warrant exercise price will be reduced to $42.136 per share from $42.204 per share,effective as of the close of business on july 6 Source: (bit.ly/29dDoIC) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

