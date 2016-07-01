版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五

BRIEF-J.M. Smucker CEO Richard Smucker's total 2016 compensation $7.2 mln

July 1 J.M. Smucker Co

* Executive chairman Richard Smucker's total 2016 compensation $7.2 million versus $9 million in 2015

* CFO Mark Belgya's FY 2016 total compensation was $3.8 million versus $4 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing

* Executive chairman Richard Smucker had option awards of $2.8 million in 2015 Source: (1.usa.gov/29akstd ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

