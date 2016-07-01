BRIEF-Kalobios Pharma says emerges from chapter 11 bankruptcy

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks and pound weak, brace for May's speech on Brexit stance
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
July 1 Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Kalobios emerges from chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Receives $14 million in equity financing to help recapitalize its business
* Kalobios pharmaceuticals inc says under terms of agreement with savant, company has made an upfront payment of $3 million
* Acquired rights from savant neglected diseases llc to develop benznidazole for treatment of chagas disease
* Says in connection with bankruptcy exit, debtor-in-possession loan converted into shares of kalobios common stock
* Say also issued to savant a warrant to purchase 200,000 shares of kalobios common stock
* Exit equity financing of $11 million comes on top of a $3 million debtor-in-possession loan funded in may 2016
* Kalobios pharmaceuticals inc says durrant and ronald barliant will remain on board of directors
* Says ezra friedberg and timothy morris will also join board of directors as designees of investors
* In connection with bankruptcy exit, debtor-in-possession loan converted into shares of kalobios common stock
* Black horse capital managing member dr. Dale chappell will join kalobios board of directors effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.