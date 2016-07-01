版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五 19:18 BJT

BRIEF-UK's CMA says not to refer Motorola-Airwave deal to phase 2 investigation

July 1 Competition And Markets Authority(CMA):

* Has decided not to refer following Motorola Solutions acquisition of Airwave Solutions Limited to a phase 2 investigation Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/299xBU5] (Bengaluru Newsroom)

