公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五 19:40 BJT

BRIEF-8Point3 Energy files for mixed shelf offering of up to $800 mln

July 1 8point3 Energy Partners Lp

* Files for mixed shelf offering of up to $800 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/29adNPE) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

