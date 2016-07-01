版本:
BRIEF-PBF Energy completes acquisition of Torrance Refinery

July 1 PBF Energy Inc

* PBF Energy completes acquisition of Torrance Refinery and related logistics assets

* Says with acquisition, PBF increased its total throughput capacity to approximately 900,000 barrels per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

