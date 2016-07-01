版本:
BRIEF-Pacira Pharmaceuticals to pay termination fee of about $7.3 mln to CrossLink

July 1 Pacira Pharmaceuticals

* In connection with termination of agreement, fee based on percentage of earned performance-based fees will be due to CrossLink

* Termination fee in connection with agreement with CrossLink Bioscience related to promotion and sale of exparel

* The fee, estimated to be about $7.3 million, is payable to CrossLink quarterly over two years beginning in Q4 of 2016 Source: (1.usa.gov/29ah9lF ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

