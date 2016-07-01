版本:
中国
2016年 7月 1日

BRIEF-State Street says completed acquisition of GE Asset Management

July 1 State Street Corp

* Says completed its acquisition of GE Asset Management (GEAM) from GE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

