BRIEF-Cardtronics says became a party to and guarantor under amended, restated credit agreement

July 1 Cardtronics Inc

* On July 1, 2016, co became a party to and a guarantor under amended and restated credit agreement, dated April 24, 2014

* Under amendment, maturity date of credit agreement was extended to July 1, 2021 - SEC filing

* Says total commitments under credit agreement will remain at $375 mln