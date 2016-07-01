版本:
BRIEF-Newell Brands completes sale of window coverings business to Hunter Douglas

July 1 Newell Brands Inc

* Newell Brands completes sale of window coverings business to Hunter Douglas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

