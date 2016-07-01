版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五 20:12 BJT

BRIEF-Terraform extends expiration date of previously announced solicitation of consents

July 1 Terraform Power Inc

* Extended expiration date of its previously announced solicitation of consents from holders of some notes

* Extended expiration date of its previously announced solicitation of consents to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 8, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

