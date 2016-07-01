版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五

BRIEF-Clean Diesel to convert existing $8.0 mln of debt into equity

July 1 Clean Diesel Technologies Inc

* Signs agreements to convert existing $8.0 million of debt into equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

