公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五

BRIEF-Nissan Group announces total U.S. sales for June up 13 pct

July 1 Nissan Group:

* Nissan Group announces total U.S. sales for June 2016 of 140,553 units, an increase of 13 percent over the prior year Source text bit.ly/2982962 Further company coverage:

