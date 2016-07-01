版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五

BRIEF-Motorola Solutions says UK competition and markets authority clears Airwave acquisition

July 1 Motorola Solutions Inc

* UK competition and markets authority unconditionally clears motorola solutions' acquisition of airwave Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

