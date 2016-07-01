版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五 21:09 BJT

BRIEF-Transcanada completes acquisition of Columbia Pipeline Group

July 1 TransCanada Corp

* TransCanada completes acquisition of Columbia Pipeline Group and announces exchange date for subscription receipts

* Says TransCanada to review strategic alternatives for its master limited partnership holdings

* Says retained a financial advisor to assist in a review of strategic alternatives for its MLP holdings

* Says to communicate its determination regarding future of TC Pipelines, LP and Columbia Pipeline Partners LP later in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐