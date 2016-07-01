版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五 21:28 BJT

BRIEF-Avolon to acquire 45 aircrafts from GECAS

July 1 Avolon

* Avolon to acquire 45 aircraft from GECAS

* Avolon says 45 aircraft, are scheduled to deliver to Avolon in second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

