公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五 21:30 BJT

BRIEF-Mobileye NV, BMW Group, Intel team up to bring fully autonomous driving by 2021

July 1 Mobileye NV

* BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye team up to bring fully autonomous driving to streets by 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

