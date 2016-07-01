版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五 21:25 BJT

BRIEF-Ford Motor says total U.S. June sales up 6 pct

July 1 Ford Motor Co

* First-Half 2016 total U.S. sales increase 5 percent to 1,353,048 vehicles

* Says total U.S. June sales were up 6 percent with 240,109 vehicles sold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐