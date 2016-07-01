BRIEF-Honeywell International to acquire Intelligrated for $1.5 bln

July 1 Honeywell International Inc

* Honeywell to acquire Intelligrated, a leader in supply chain and warehouse automation technologies

* Deal for $1.5 billion

* Intelligrated will be part of sensing and productivity solutions in automation and control solutions business

* To acquire privately held, supply chain and warehouse automation leader Intelligrated from a company backed by Permira funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)