版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五 21:31 BJT

BRIEF-Honeywell International to acquire Intelligrated for $1.5 bln

July 1 Honeywell International Inc

* Honeywell to acquire Intelligrated, a leader in supply chain and warehouse automation technologies

* Deal for $1.5 billion

* Intelligrated will be part of sensing and productivity solutions in automation and control solutions business

* To acquire privately held, supply chain and warehouse automation leader Intelligrated from a company backed by Permira funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐