BRIEF-Honeywell International to acquire Intelligrated for $1.5 bln

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks and pound weak, brace for May's speech on Brexit stance
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
July 1 Honeywell International Inc
* Honeywell to acquire Intelligrated, a leader in supply chain and warehouse automation technologies
* Deal for $1.5 billion
* Intelligrated will be part of sensing and productivity solutions in automation and control solutions business
* To acquire privately held, supply chain and warehouse automation leader Intelligrated from a company backed by Permira funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.