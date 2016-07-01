版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五 21:34 BJT

BRIEF-MTBC increases authorized preferred shares

July 1 Medical Transcription Billing Corp

* MTBC increases authorized preferred shares

* Medical Transcription Billing Corp says it increased number of its authorized shares of preferred stock from one million shares to two million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

