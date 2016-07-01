版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五

BRIEF-Praxair says price up about 15 pct for nitrogen, oxygen, argon, hydrogen, helium and carbon dioxide effective July 15, 2016

July 1 Praxair Inc

* Says price increases of up to 15 pct for nitrogen, oxygen, argon, hydrogen, helium and carbon dioxide effective July 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

