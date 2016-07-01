版本:
BRIEF-Allergan receives positive opinion through European decentralised procedure for belkyra

July 1 Allergan Plc

* Allergan receives positive opinion through European decentralised procedure for belkyra (deoxycholic acid) for patients with submental fullness

* Allergan will work to secure national marketing authorisations in concerned member states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

