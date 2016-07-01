BRIEF-Shore Bancshares consolidates under Shore United Bank name

July 1 Shore Bancshares Inc

* Shore Bancshares announces consolidation of banking subsidiaries and unified branding under Shore United Bank name

* Says unified branding of combined entity under "Shore United Bank" name

* Says will continue to operate all 18 branches, a loan production office, and wealth management office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)