BRIEF-Clean Diesel entered into a letter agreement with Kanis S.A - SEC filing

July 1 Clean Diesel Technologies Inc

* Says entered into a letter agreement with Kanis S.A - SEC filing

* Clean Diesel Technologies says agreed to exchange with Kanis of an aggregate of $7.5 million in principal amount of promissory notes and held by Kanis Source: (1.usa.gov/29iQBlt ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)