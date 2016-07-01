BRIEF-Clean Diesel entered into a letter agreement with Kanis S.A - SEC filing

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks and pound weak, brace for May's speech on Brexit stance
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
July 1 Clean Diesel Technologies Inc
* Says entered into a letter agreement with Kanis S.A - SEC filing
* Clean Diesel Technologies says agreed to exchange with Kanis of an aggregate of $7.5 million in principal amount of promissory notes and held by Kanis Source: (1.usa.gov/29iQBlt ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.