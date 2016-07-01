BRIEF-TC Pipelines LP's general partner undertakes MLP strategy review

July 1 TC Pipelines LP

* TC Pipelines LP's general partner undertakes MLP strategy review

* Says decision on MLP strategy is expected to be communicated by end of 2016

* TC Pipelines LP says expects to recommend to board an increase to partnership's quarterly distribution consistent with historical guidance

* TC Pipelines LP says it has been advised that parent of TransCanada has retained financial advisor to assist in developing TransCanada's MLP strategy