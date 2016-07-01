BRIEF-TC Pipelines LP's general partner undertakes MLP strategy review

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks and pound weak, brace for May's speech on Brexit stance
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
July 1 TC Pipelines LP
* TC Pipelines LP's general partner undertakes MLP strategy review
* Says decision on MLP strategy is expected to be communicated by end of 2016
* TC Pipelines LP says expects to recommend to board an increase to partnership's quarterly distribution consistent with historical guidance
* TC Pipelines LP says it has been advised that parent of TransCanada has retained financial advisor to assist in developing TransCanada's MLP strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.