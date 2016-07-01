版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五 21:24 BJT

BRIEF-ChinaCache International says CFO Jing An to leave company

July 1 ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd

* Jing An, chief financial officer, will leave company

* Naijiang Zhou, co's senior vice president of corporate strategy and investment, will assume role of interim CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐