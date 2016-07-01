版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五 22:14 BJT

BRIEF-Juventus FC signs 3-year partnership with EA Sports

July 1 Juventus FC SpA :

* Signs 3-year partnership with EA Sports

* EA Sports becomes sport video gaming partner of Juventus Source text: bit.ly/29aZ4G0 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

