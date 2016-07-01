版本:
BRIEF-Mazda North American Operations reports June U.S. Sales down 3.8 pct

July 1 Mazda North American Operations:

* Mazda North American Operations reported June U.S. sales of 26,188 vehicles, representing a decrease of 3.8 percent versus last year Source text bit.ly/29h22Zi Further company coverage:

