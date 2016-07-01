版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五 22:30 BJT

BRIEF-American Honda Motor Co reports June sales up 3.2 pct

July 1 American Honda Motor Co :

* Reports June sales of 138,715 Honda and Acura vehicles, an increase of 3.2 percent for the month Source text bit.ly/29jeWrz Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐