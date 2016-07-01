版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 7月 2日 星期六 00:03 BJT

BRIEF-Peach Property Group repays 50 million euros bond

July 1 Peach Property Group AG :

* Peach Property Group repays 50 million euros ($55.71 million)bond

* Final amount outstanding of 46.7 million euros was repaid from cash flow from operating activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8975 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐