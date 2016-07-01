版本:
2016年 7月 2日

BRIEF-Merck Animal Health to buy controlling interest in Vallée S.A

July 1 Merck Animal Health:

* Will acquire approximately 93 pct of shares of Vallée S.A. at closing, in exchange for a payment of $400 mln

* To acquire a controlling interest in Vallée S.A Source text for Eikon:

