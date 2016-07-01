版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 2日 星期六 00:55 BJT

BRIEF-Kia Motors America says June sales up 15.6 pct to 62,572 vehicles

July 1 Kia Motors America :

* June sales jumped 15.6 percent over same period last year to 62,572 vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

