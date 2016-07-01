版本:
BRIEF-General Mills expands flour recall to include additional dates from last fall

July 1 General Mills Inc:

* Expanding its recall of Gold Medal flour, Wondra flour, and Signature Kitchens flour to include flour made earlier in fall

* Recall expanded due to newly reported illness that appears to be from consumption of raw dough or batter linked to flour produced last fall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

