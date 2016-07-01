BRIEF-General Mills expands flour recall to include additional dates from last fall

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks and pound weak, brace for May's speech on Brexit stance
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
July 1 General Mills Inc:
* Expanding its recall of Gold Medal flour, Wondra flour, and Signature Kitchens flour to include flour made earlier in fall
* Recall expanded due to newly reported illness that appears to be from consumption of raw dough or batter linked to flour produced last fall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.