2016年 7月 2日 星期六

BRIEF-S&P downgrades Starz LLC to 'BB-' from 'BB' on pending acquisition by Lions Gate

July 1 S&P:

* Starz LLC downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB' on pending acquisition by Lions Gate; on creditwatch negative Source text (bit.ly/29miC8P)

