2016年 7月 2日

BRIEF-Symmetry Surgical entered credit agreement for credit facilities equal to $55.7 mln - SEC filing

July 1 Symmetry Surgical Inc:

* Symmetry Surgical Inc entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing

* Credit agreement provides for senior secured credit facilities comprised of term loan, revolving credit facility equal to $55.7 million

* Entered into a note purchase agreement which provides for subordinated notes to be issued in an amount equal to $18 million Source text (1.usa.gov/298bzOP) Further company coverage:

