公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 2日 星期六 02:14 BJT

BRIEF-S&P - The Williams Cos ratings remain on creditwatch negative

July 1 S&P Global Ratings:

* The Williams Cos Inc ratings remain on creditwatch negative Source text (bit.ly/29bzuyS) Further company coverage:

