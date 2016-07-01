版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 2日 星期六 03:10 BJT

BRIEF-Freddie Mac sells $43.7 million NPLs to non-profit buyer

July 1 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp:

* Freddie Mac sells $43.7 million NPLs to non-profit buyer Source text for Eikon:

