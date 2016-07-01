版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 2日 星期六 04:04 BJT

BRIEF-Buffett's Berkshire applies to raise Wells Fargo holdings above 10 pct,but it doesn't intend to acquire more shares at present - CNBC

July 1 (Reuters) -

* Buffett's Berkshire applies to raise Wells Fargo holdings above 10 pct, but it doesn't intend to acquire more shares at present - CNBC Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

