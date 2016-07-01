BRIEF-Morningstar believes any effects from Brexit to largely be indirect - SEC Filing

July 1 Morningstar Inc :

* On Brexit - "we believe any effects on Morningstar should largely be indirect"

* "If the downward movement in the British pound persists, it would have a negative effect on our reported revenue in u.s. dollars"

* "If we continue to experience market declines and/or volatility, we would expect to see adverse effect on revenue from asset-based fees"

* Based on currency movements to date, expect to see little to no effect on operating income from changes in value of British pound