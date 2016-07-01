BRIEF-Morningstar believes any effects from Brexit to largely be indirect - SEC Filing

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks and pound weak, brace for May's speech on Brexit stance
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
July 1 Morningstar Inc :
* On Brexit - "we believe any effects on Morningstar should largely be indirect"
* "If the downward movement in the British pound persists, it would have a negative effect on our reported revenue in u.s. dollars"
* "If we continue to experience market declines and/or volatility, we would expect to see adverse effect on revenue from asset-based fees"
* Based on currency movements to date, expect to see little to no effect on operating income from changes in value of British pound
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.