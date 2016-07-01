版本:
BRIEF-Halliburton re-appoints Mark McCollum as CFO

July 1 Halliburton Co :

* Halliburton re-appoints Mark McCollum as chief financial officer

* Christian Garcia, who had assumed McCollum's CFO responsibilities on interim basis, will remain SVP of finance until Aug 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

