BRIEF-VSE Corp announces jury verdict in civil litigation matter

July 1 Vse Corp :

* Jury awarded damages of about $4.8 million against VSE in a civil litigation matter in a verdict rendered on June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

