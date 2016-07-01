版本:
BRIEF-Citius Pharmaceuticals discontinues Suprenza to focus on core assets

July 1 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Citius Pharmaceuticals discontinues Suprenza to focus on core assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

