BRIEF-Ball Corp anticipates net debt of about $7 bln at closing of Rexam deal

July 1 Ball Corp

* Anticipates net debt of about $7 billion at closing of Rexam deal which includes cash portion of purchase price payable to Rexam's shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

